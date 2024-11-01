 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Jerry Jones: Trevon Diggs has a tear in his calf

  
Published November 1, 2024 12:26 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be back in time to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Diggs is dealing with a tear in his calf. Jones said that Diggs has not been ruled out for the game yet, but the nature of the injury and the lack of practice time would seem to point to him missing the contest.

It also looks like cornerback DaRon Bland and defensive end Micah Parsons are going to miss another week, so the Cowboys defense will have several holes to plug against Atlanta.

Diggs has started every game this season and has 28 tackles, an interception, and four passes defensed.