Jerry Jones: Trevon Diggs has a tear in his calf

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be back in time to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Diggs is dealing with a tear in his calf. Jones said that Diggs has not been ruled out for the game yet, but the nature of the injury and the lack of practice time would seem to point to him missing the contest.

It also looks like cornerback DaRon Bland and defensive end Micah Parsons are going to miss another week, so the Cowboys defense will have several holes to plug against Atlanta.

Diggs has started every game this season and has 28 tackles, an interception, and four passes defensed.