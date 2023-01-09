 Skip navigation
Top News

Jerry Jones wants Cowboys to turn Sunday “nightmare” into a positive

  
Published January 9, 2023 01:34 AM
The FNIA crew reveal what they’re most looking forward to in key playoff matchups, including Chargers-Jags, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs and more.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a simple assessment of his play in Sunday’s 26-6 loss to the Commanders and it could be extended to the team at large.

Prescott went 14-of-37 for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception that Kendall Fuller returned for a touchdown in what he called a “shitty” outing to close out the regular season. The flop came in a game that started with the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference still on the table, which doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for their chances in the postseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called the game a “nightmare” before adding that he thinks the team can take what happened and “turn it into a plus” for next week.

“We get to suck on that all week,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “If that doesn’t make you want to get ready to go in about six, seven days, nothing else will. That was as thorough a butt-kicking as we’ve had this year, and we’re going to find out if that’ll get you ready or not. It should with what these guys are made of.”

The Cowboys will be in Tampa on Monday night to close out Wild Card weekend. They lost to the Bucs to open the season and playing anything like they did on Sunday will give them a pair of bookends on the season.