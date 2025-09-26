Jerry Jones: We didn’t exactly win a Super Bowl with Micah Parsons

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, but apparently, the past four seasons were the fault of Micah Parsons.

“Let’s make no mistake about it,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Micah is special, and we all know he is, and he can be disruptive. We have huge amounts of experience with the anecdotes that we’ve seen used on us for the last four years. While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah, as we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl during those years.”

On Netflix’s “America’s Team” series, Jones is shown in the locker room talking to Parsons after the 2023 playoff loss to the Packers.

“It’s a disappointment, but it wasn’t because of you,” Jones tells Parsons, who responds, saying, “All I want to do is win.”

Parsons had two tackles and a quarterback hit, and Jordan Love was not sacked while throwing for 272 yards in Dallas’ 48-32 loss.

Jones continued to take shots at Parsons’ run defense on his Friday radio show. Parsons’ run defense was the explanation Jones gave immediately following the trade of Parsons to the Packers on Aug. 28.

“When I look at playing him, I think of trying to have him as an advantage when we were playing other teams over the last four years,” Jones said. “And some plays it looks beautiful, but on other plays, especially running plays, you can wish you would’ve had a different formation.”

The Cowboys will not have two starting offensive linemen with center Cooper Beebe and right guard Tyler Booker sidelined, with injuries. But it sounds like the Cowboys will run right at Parsons with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

“You can’t take Micah out of the game. That’s ridiculous,” Jones said when asked if he wants the Cowboys staff to devise a plan centered around taking Parsons out of the equation. “Not a ridiculous statement. I’m just saying that [the] thought if you had it that you were taking him out of the game, but you can play him.

“And trust me, he was played by teams against us over the last four years. We saw it all the time. Now, whether or not we can accomplish that, that remains to be seen. Being trite, we lost games with Micah. And that’s a trite statement, but we did.”

Parsons had 52.5 sacks in his four seasons in Dallas. The Cowboys have four sacks this season, including none against Caleb Williams on Sunday. It was the first time in Williams’ NFL career that he wasn’t sacked.