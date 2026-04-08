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Jerry Jones: When you have assets we do, you should look at all draft machinations

  
Published April 8, 2026 07:15 AM

The Cowboys are often in the spotlight and that should be the case when the first round of the draft gets underway in a couple of weeks.

Dallas currently holds the 12th and 20th overall picks, which gives them a lot of options when it comes to moving around the draft board to get the players they covet the most in this year’s class. They could also try to look to 2027 in deals for future assets and team owner Jerry Jones said the team will “absolutely” be considering all of those possibilities before and during the draft.

“When you’ve got the kind of assets or the kind of ammunition we’ve got in this draft, you should look at all machinations,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It’s one thing to sit here right now, it’s another thing to sit and look at it three hours into the draft and see what you got there. So all of that is a possibility. This is an obvious statement, but nothing — no amount of skill, no amount of knowledge — can beat having a lot of draft capital, having a lot of picks.”

The Cowboys have eight overall picks, but lack a second-round selection after sending theirs to the Jets in the Quinnen Williams trade last season. A move down with one of their first-round picks could get them one, but it’s just one of the paths the team could take later this month.