Jesse Minter on Lamar Jackson attending voluntary workouts: I think he’s excited, we’ll see on April 6

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said earlier this offseason that it’s incumbent on the team to make players believe it is important to attend the voluntary portions of the offseason program and one of the players they’ll need to persuade is quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has skipped voluntary work in the past and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s general February comments that the team expects players to be there as they install a new offense could be read as a message to Jackson in particular. On Tuesday, Minter repeated that it is “our job to make it an environment and an opportunity” that players feel they’re getting a lot out of in the offseason.

Minter was asked later in the session if he expects Jackson to be in attendance when the Ravens program gets going next week.

“I think Lamar is really excited about what we have going on,” Minter said. “I think he’s excited about opportunities in the offseason program. And again, we’ll see on April 6. We’ll see who all walks in the door.”

The only mandatory work on the Ravens’ offseason schedule is a June minicamp, but the team will be hoping that’s not the only time Jackson is around the team in the coming months.