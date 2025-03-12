Jets agree to terms with CB Isaiah Oliver, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Jets agreed to terms with cornerback Isaiah Oliver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Oliver, 28, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Jets a year ago and played all 17 games with seven starts. He totaled 57 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups.

He began his career as a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2018, and after five seasons in Atlanta, he played one season in San Francisco before joining the Jets.

The Jets signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The Patriots cut Okorafor on Feb. 10.

Okorafor, 27, started the season opener at left tackle but played only 12 offensive snaps against the Bengals before being benched for Vederian Lowe. Okorafor was placed on the left squad list a week later, where he ended the season.

The Steelers selected Okorafor in the third round in 2018, and he played six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Okorafor has appeared in 78 games, starting 60 and has played 3,950 career snaps.