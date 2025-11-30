Jets beat Falcons 27-24 on Nick Folk’s last second field goal

It looked like the Jets and Falcons might need more than 60 minutes to settle their game at MetLife Stadium, but fortune wound up favoring the home team.

Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor ran for a touchdown that tied the game 24-24 with 1:53 left to play in the fourth quarter. Both teams got the ball twice more, but the Falcons were forced to punt on both of their possessions. The Jets punted on their first and then got the ball back on their own 43-yard line with 35 seconds left to play.

Taylor ran for 14 yards and connected with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell twice for 15 yards to get the ball inside the Atlanta 35-yard line. The Jets called their final timeout after Mitchell’s second catch, but a false start knocked the Jets back five yards and set up a 56-yard Nick Folk field goal try on the final play of regulation.

Folk’s kick just cleared the upright and the Jets got to celebrate a 27-24 win. It’s the third win of the year for the Jets and their first since opting to make Taylor their starting quarterback. The win also snapped a 10-game streak that saw the Jets lose after scoring the first points of a game.

Taylor was 19-of-33 for 172 yards and he also ran eight times for 44 yards. The biggest passing play was a 52-yard touchdown strike to Adonai Mitchell, who finished the day with eight catches for 102 yards. The touchdown was the 2024 second-round pick’s first as an NFL player.

The Falcons wasted a big game for running back Bijan Robinson. He ran 23 times for 142 yards and caught five passes for 51 yards. He scored one of the team’s touchdowns and Atlanta took a 24-17 lead when wide receiver David Sills took a screen pass from Kirk Cousins for a nine-yard score with 8:46 to play.

Cousins and company could only pick up one yard on their final two possessions, however, and the Falcons defense let the Jets possess the ball for nearly seven minutes before Taylor’s game-tying touchdown run.

The Falcons are now 4-8 and the loss likely dashes any hopes of trying to make a run at the NFC South this season. They’ll host the Seahawks in Week 14 while the 3-9 Jets will stay at home to take on the Dolphins.