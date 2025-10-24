 Skip navigation
Jets claim LB Kobe King off of waivers

  
Published October 24, 2025 05:22 PM

The Jets added a linebacker to their active roster ahead of Week 8’s game against the Bengals.

The team announced that they have claimed Kobe King off of waivers. The Vikings cut King on Thursday when they activated running back Aaron Jones off of injured reserve.

King was a sixth-round pick earlier this year. He appeared in in five games and made four tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.

The Jets could also get linebacker Quincy Williams back this weekend. Williams has missed four games with a shoulder injury, but was designated for return from injured reserve this week and listed as questionable to play on Friday. They will be missing Cam Jones after ruling him out with a hip injury.