Jets designate DL Paschal Ekeji as international player, waive two others

The Jets opened up three spots on their 90-man roster Thursday, but they only parted ways with two players.

Defensive lineman Paschal Ekeji has been designated as an international player, which means he does not count against the 90-man limit. He will also have a roster exemption if he lands on the team’s practice squad this fall.

Ekeji was born in Lesotho and played rugby in South Africa before deciding to try his hand at football.

The Jets also waived offensive lineman Gus Hartwig and safety Chris Smith. Hartwig spent last season on injured reserve while Smith played for the Raiders and Rams before joining the Jets last December.