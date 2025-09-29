 Skip navigation
Jets elevate LB Mykal Walker, S Dean Clark for Monday Night Football

  
Published September 29, 2025 05:01 PM

The Jets elevated linebacker Mykal Walker and safety Dean Clark from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday’s game against the Dolphins, the team announced.

Walker was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Sept. 1. He appeared in 74 games from 2020-24 with Atlanta (2020-22), Pittsburgh (2023) and Washington (2024).

Walker, 28, has totaled 241 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.

He spent training camp with the Cardinals.

The Jets have elevated Clark for a second consecutive week. He played 17 special teams snaps against the Buccaneers in Week 3 and had two tackles.

Clark signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May.