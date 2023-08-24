Jets expect Allen Lazard for Week 1, not sure about Carl Lawson

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard left Wednesday’s practice early because of a shoulder injury, but the team is not worried about him missing any regular season time.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at a Thursday press conference that Lazard has an AC joint sprain. The injury will keep him out of the team’s final practice before Saturday’s preseason finale, but Saleh said that they expect Lazard to be ready to go for the season opener against the Bills.

The team is less clear when it comes to defensive end Carl Lawson. Lawson has been dealing with a back injury and Saleh said the team is not sure if he’ll be well enough to play in Week One.

John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff and first-round pick Will McDonald are the team’s edge rushing options beyond Lawson.