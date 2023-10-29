Jets force overtime on Greg Zuerlein field goal

The Giants didn’t bother passing the ball in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets and it was almost enough for them to win the game.

With Tyrod Taylor in the hospital after suffering a rib injury in the second quarter and rookie Tommy DeVito making his NFL debut, the Giants just ran the ball for the final 30 minutes and they did it well enough on the first drive of the third quarter to take a 10-7 lead.

Their defense almost took care of things from there. They forced four straight punts while giving up just two first downs and Kayvon Thibodeaux came up with a pair of key sacks after the two-minute warning to allow the Giants a chance to run the clock down.

They weren’t able to get a first down, but moved the ball to the Jets’ 17-yard-line with 28 seconds left in the game. Graham Gano missed a 35-yard field goal on a wet day at MetLife Stadium, which left the Jets with 75 yards to go without any timeouts. Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson for a 29-yard gain and a penalty on the Giants stopped the clock. Wilson hit Allen Lazard for 29 more yards and spiked the ball with one second left.

Greg Zuerlein hit from 35 yards and the game is going to overtime with the score tied 10-10.