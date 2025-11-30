Jets get second takeaway of season, lead Falcons 7-0
Published November 30, 2025 01:44 PM
The second turnover by a Jets opponent this season led to the first Jets points of Sunday’s game.
Falcons punt returner Jamel Agnew muffed an attempt to field a kick early in the second quarter and Jets cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers recovered the ball on Atlanta’s 2-yard line. Running back Breece Hall punched the ball into the end zone on the next play.
The result is a 7-0 Jets lead with 13:58 to play in the first half.
Austin McNamara’s punt was the fourth in the game as neither offense has found much momentum on a rainy day at MetLife Stadium.