Jets GM Darren Mougey: We’ll find a way to keep Breece Hall here if we can’t get a deal done

It doesn’t look like Jets running back Breece Hall will be hitting the open market when the new league year opens next month.

Hall played out the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, but General Manager Darren Mougey said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine that the team is set to tag the running back if they aren’t able to work out a long-term deal to keep him in the fold.

“The tags are an option,” Mougey said. “Ideally, we’d find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around. I think I’ve said that for the last year since I’ve got here. Breece is a good player, want to find a way to keep him around. . . . We’ll find a way to keep Breece here if we can’t get a deal done.”

PFT reported that the current belief around the league is that the Jets would use the transition tag rather than the franchise tag in order to maintain a hold on Hall. The salary for the transition tag is expected to be in the $11 million range rather than the roughly $14.5 million salary that would come with the franchise tag. The transition tag would not entitle the Jets to compensation if another team successfully signs Hall to an offer sheet, but they would have an option to match the deal or rescind the tag if they don’t plan to go that route.

The deadline to use either tag is March 3.