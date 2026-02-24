 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’
nbc_pft_benjohnsonintv_260224.jpg
Johnson on LaFleur: ‘We don’t talk’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’
nbc_pft_benjohnsonintv_260224.jpg
Johnson on LaFleur: ‘We don’t talk’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets GM Darren Mougey: We’ll find a way to keep Breece Hall here if we can’t get a deal done

  
Published February 24, 2026 01:53 PM

It doesn’t look like Jets running back Breece Hall will be hitting the open market when the new league year opens next month.

Hall played out the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, but General Manager Darren Mougey said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine that the team is set to tag the running back if they aren’t able to work out a long-term deal to keep him in the fold.

“The tags are an option,” Mougey said. “Ideally, we’d find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around. I think I’ve said that for the last year since I’ve got here. Breece is a good player, want to find a way to keep him around. . . . We’ll find a way to keep Breece here if we can’t get a deal done.”

PFT reported that the current belief around the league is that the Jets would use the transition tag rather than the franchise tag in order to maintain a hold on Hall. The salary for the transition tag is expected to be in the $11 million range rather than the roughly $14.5 million salary that would come with the franchise tag. The transition tag would not entitle the Jets to compensation if another team successfully signs Hall to an offer sheet, but they would have an option to match the deal or rescind the tag if they don’t plan to go that route.

The deadline to use either tag is March 3.