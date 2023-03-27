 Skip navigation
Jets have had “productive conversations” in trade talks with Packers for Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 27, 2023 12:26 PM
March 27, 2023 08:00 AM
While Aaron Rodgers can add immediate value to the Jets roster, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how much the QB will actually solve New York’s difficulties long term.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said he’s “optimistic” about a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but the team is not in a hurry to make it happen.

The Jets remain at an impasse with the Packers on a deal for the four-time league MVP.

“There’s been some productive conversations,” Douglas said, via SNY. “Obviously, we’re not where we need to be yet. But feel like we’re in a good place.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day he wished the trade had already happened, but that the quarterback’s familiarity with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, and the system makes the timing of Rodgers’ arrival less urgent .

Both sides seem to believe a deal will get done, but it’s never done until it’s done.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for a player of his caliber to even want to be here,” Douglas said, via Jeane Coakley of SNY. “It’s a real credit to coach Saleh, his staff, the Johnson family for their support, and what’s being built here. We’re not where we need to be in terms of our talks with Green Bay but very optimistic moving forward.