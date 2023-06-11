Jets have spoken to C.J. Mosley about reworking contract

The Jets are expected to work out a new deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers before his first game with the team later this year and it appears they’re working to find other ways to create cap space ahead of that pact.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley said at OTAs last week that the team has approached him about reworking his deal for the coming season. Mosley is set to count $21.476 million as part of a contract that runs through next season. There are also a couple of void years tacked onto the deal.

“They talked to my agent. I’m not really concerned or worried about it too much ,” Mosley said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I come here to work every day, focused on getting better and trying to win a championship and being the best player I can be. Whatever happens, happens. It hasn’t been a concern.”

Mosley had 158 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble while starting every game for the Jets last season.