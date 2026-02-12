 Skip navigation
Jets hire linebackers coach Ben Boling, safeties coach Ryan Slowik

  
Published February 12, 2026 09:37 AM

The Jets announced four more additions to their coaching staff on Thursday.

They include linebackers coach Ben Boling and safeties coach Ryan Slowik. The Jets also hired defensive assistant/nickels coach Ronald Booker and defensive assistant Collin Bauer.

Boling spent the last five seasons with the Texans. He was a defensive assistant for four years and the assistant linebackers coach during the 2025 season.

Slowik was the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach/passing game specialist the last two seasons. New Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker was the secondary coach and pass game coordinator for Miami the last two years.

Booker was a quality control coach for the Cardinals the last three seasons while Bauer worked in the UFL for the last three years.