Jets hire linebackers coach Ben Boling, safeties coach Ryan Slowik
The Jets announced four more additions to their coaching staff on Thursday.
They include linebackers coach Ben Boling and safeties coach Ryan Slowik. The Jets also hired defensive assistant/nickels coach Ronald Booker and defensive assistant Collin Bauer.
Boling spent the last five seasons with the Texans. He was a defensive assistant for four years and the assistant linebackers coach during the 2025 season.
Slowik was the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach/passing game specialist the last two seasons. New Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker was the secondary coach and pass game coordinator for Miami the last two years.
Booker was a quality control coach for the Cardinals the last three seasons while Bauer worked in the UFL for the last three years.