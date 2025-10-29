 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets’ Isaiah Williams named special teams player of the week after beating his former team

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:28 PM

Isaiah Williams spent the offseason in Cincinnati, but the Bengals cut him at the end of the preseason. He made them regret it on Sunday.

After Williams briefly spent time with the Bengals’ practice squad, the Jets signed Williams to their active roster in September, and he’s been the Jets’ punt and kickoff returner since then. Today Williams was named the AFC special teams player of the week for his performance in the Jets’ 39-38 win over the Bengals.

Williams returned five kickoffs for 132 yards and three punts for 38 yards in the Jets’ comeback win. His 26.4-yard average on kickoff returns was the highest by an AFC player with at least four kickoff returns this week, and he had a 21-yard punt return that was the longest in the league this week.

Williams and Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin both played at Illinois, giving the Illini both the AFC and the NFC special teams players of the week for Week Eight.