Jets’ Isaiah Williams named special teams player of the week after beating his former team

Isaiah Williams spent the offseason in Cincinnati, but the Bengals cut him at the end of the preseason. He made them regret it on Sunday.

After Williams briefly spent time with the Bengals’ practice squad, the Jets signed Williams to their active roster in September, and he’s been the Jets’ punt and kickoff returner since then. Today Williams was named the AFC special teams player of the week for his performance in the Jets’ 39-38 win over the Bengals.

Williams returned five kickoffs for 132 yards and three punts for 38 yards in the Jets’ comeback win. His 26.4-yard average on kickoff returns was the highest by an AFC player with at least four kickoff returns this week, and he had a 21-yard punt return that was the longest in the league this week.

Williams and Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin both played at Illinois, giving the Illini both the AFC and the NFC special teams players of the week for Week Eight.