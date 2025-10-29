 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Chase McLaughlin is the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:17 PM

The Buccaneers have called on Chase McLaughlin to make a number of game-winning field goals this season, but they didn’t need those kind of heroics in Week 8 against the Saints.

After building a 14-3 lead, the Bucs offense struggled to get the ball into the red zone for the rest of the second half. That did not wind up costing them because McLaughlin was able to make all three field goals he tried in the final two quarters of the game.

All three of McLaughlin’s makes came from beyond 50 yards and McLaughin is now 8-of-8 on kicks from that distance this season.

McLaughlin’s effort was recognized with the NFC special teams player of the week award on Wednesday. It’s the first time he has taken the NFC honors, but he did win the AFC version during the 2022 season.