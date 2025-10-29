Chase McLaughlin is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Buccaneers have called on Chase McLaughlin to make a number of game-winning field goals this season, but they didn’t need those kind of heroics in Week 8 against the Saints.

After building a 14-3 lead, the Bucs offense struggled to get the ball into the red zone for the rest of the second half. That did not wind up costing them because McLaughlin was able to make all three field goals he tried in the final two quarters of the game.

All three of McLaughlin’s makes came from beyond 50 yards and McLaughin is now 8-of-8 on kicks from that distance this season.

McLaughlin’s effort was recognized with the NFC special teams player of the week award on Wednesday. It’s the first time he has taken the NFC honors, but he did win the AFC version during the 2022 season.