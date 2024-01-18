Jets’ Jeff Ulbrich, Titans’ Terrell Williams will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will serve as the head coach of the American team and Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will lead the National team.

The game will be played Saturday, Feb. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The NFL Network and ESPN will televise all three days of practice, and NFL Network will televise the game live at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 3.

The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and the Jets the 10th selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “coach up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and General Managers from all non-playoff teams and losing teams in the wild-card round had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches.

The General Managers Advisory Committee selected the coaches.

At least one coach from all 18 teams that submitted nominations were chosen for this year’s game.

In addition to the head coach appointees, the following coaches were selected as coordinators for the American and National squads:

American

Offensive Coordinator — Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown

Defensive Coordinator — Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda

Special Teams Coordinator — Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams

National

Offensive Coordinator — Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney

Defensive Coordinator — Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones

Special Teams Coordinator — Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano