Jets OC Tanner Engstrand: I have the utmost confidence we can turn this around

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand didn’t reveal anything about the team’s plans at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Bengals when he spoke to reporters at a Thursday press conference, but he did project confidence that the team will be able to improve on its performance through the first seven games of the season.

They have not scored a touchdown in the last two of those games and their passing attack is 32nd in the league when it comes to yards, which are the main reasons why quarterback Justin Fields was benched last Sunday in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Neither quarterback is inspiring much optimism outside of the organization, but Engstrand said that his belief in the unit has not been shaken.

“My confidence level is at an all-time high,” Engstrand said. “I have total confidence in the outfit. The attitude that they put forward, the way they show up to work in the office, in the meeting room, on the practice field. I have the utmost confidence in all of our players and all of our group that we can turn this thing around and find a way to get ourselves in the win column.”

Confidence without results can only get you so far and this would be a good time for the Jets to show that their work is building to something other than what they’ve produced so far this season.