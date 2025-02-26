Jets on Davante Adams: He’s on team right now, we have a plan in place

The Jets have announced that they will release quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the near future, but they’ve been mum about what they have in mind for another splashy veteran addition to the offense.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is set to have a cap hit of more than $38.25 million during the 2025 season and the Jets can clear more than $29 million from their books by releasing him. Given Adams’s ties to Rodgers, a departure seems likely but neither head coach Aaron Glenn nor General Manager Darren Mougey were willing to share any of the team’s thoughts during their Scouting Combine press conferences.

Glenn said Adams is on the team “right now” and that they are “in the business of collecting good players” while also adding that the team will “continue to have conversations about how we’re going to move in that direction.” Mougey followed similar talking points.

“Davante is on the team right now,” Mougey said, via a transcript from the team. “Obviously we have a plan there and in the next few weeks we will kind of address that issue, but Davante is on the team.”

Adams is under contract, so there might be some hope that they can trade him rather than just cut him loose. The cap number makes that difficult and Mougey said he’ll keep his conversations with the wideout private when asked if the team has given the veteran permission to speak to other clubs.