Jets plan joint practices before each preseason game

  
Published May 29, 2024 11:15 AM

The Jets are set to get a good deal of work in against opposing teams during training camp this summer.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at a press conference on Wednesday that the team is planning to hold joint practices before all three of their preseason games this summer.

The Jets host the Commanders on August 10 and they’ll travel to Carolina to face the Panthers for the second game, although the time and date for that contest have not been set yet. They will then be the designated home team for their annual summer matchup with the Giants on August 24 at MetLife Stadium.

The details of the practice sessions have not been announced, but having the opportunity to work with other teams will likely impact the way the team deploys its players during the preseason games.