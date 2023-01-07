 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets put Duane Brown and Lamarcus Joyner on IR; don’t call up Chris Streveler

  
Published January 7, 2023 11:59 AM
nbc_pft_jets_2315
January 5, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Robert Saleh’s remarks about Zach Wilson, despite the Jets starting Mike White in Week 18, and evaluate if there was a deeper motive at play.

The Jets won’t be turning to Chris Streveler at quarterback this Sunday.

Streveler has been elevated from the practice squad the last couple of weeks and he played in the second half of a loss to the Jaguars, but he was not brought up for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Jets are starting Joe Flacco because Mike White is out with injured ribs. Zach Wilson is backing Flacco up and the team’s resistance to starting the second overall pick of the 2021 draft this week makes it a bit odd that they would have him one hit away from playing on Sunday.

The prospects of such a hit may be helped by the state of the Jets’ offensive line. Left tackle Duane Brown, right tackle George Fant, and right guard Nate Herbig were all placed on injured reserve Saturday, so the team will be patching things together up front.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner and cornerback Brandin Echols also went on injured reserve. Safety Will Parks, defensive end Bradlee Anae, offensive lineman Eric Smith, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, and wide receiver Irvin Charles have been signed to the active roster.