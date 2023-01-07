Jets put Duane Brown and Lamarcus Joyner on IR; don’t call up Chris Streveler

The Jets won’t be turning to Chris Streveler at quarterback this Sunday.

Streveler has been elevated from the practice squad the last couple of weeks and he played in the second half of a loss to the Jaguars, but he was not brought up for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Jets are starting Joe Flacco because Mike White is out with injured ribs. Zach Wilson is backing Flacco up and the team’s resistance to starting the second overall pick of the 2021 draft this week makes it a bit odd that they would have him one hit away from playing on Sunday.

The prospects of such a hit may be helped by the state of the Jets’ offensive line. Left tackle Duane Brown, right tackle George Fant, and right guard Nate Herbig were all placed on injured reserve Saturday, so the team will be patching things together up front.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner and cornerback Brandin Echols also went on injured reserve. Safety Will Parks, defensive end Bradlee Anae, offensive lineman Eric Smith, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, and wide receiver Irvin Charles have been signed to the active roster.