Jets put Duane Brown on PUP, sign Ifeadi Odenigbo

  
Published July 22, 2023 05:09 PM

The Jets added veteran tackle Duane Brown to their physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

Brown was an excused absence from Jets camp earlier this week and the NFL’s transaction wire brought word of the move. Brown joins running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end C.J. Uzomah, and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the list.

All five players can be activated at any point in camp.

Brown is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to be in the mix for starting jobs at tackle with Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner, and Max Mitchell once he is healthy enough to get on the field.

The transaction wire also shows that the Jets have signed defensive lineman Ideadi Odenigbo and running back Damarea Crockett. Odenigbo has 90 tackles and 14 sacks in 55 games for the Cardinals, Vikings, Browns, Colts, and Buccaneers. Crockett played in 12 games for the Broncos in 2021.

The Jets rounded out the day’s moves by waiving wide receiver Izaiah Gathings.