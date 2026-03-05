 Skip navigation
Jets re-sign TE Jelani Woods, tender DL Jowon Briggs and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

  
Published March 5, 2026 02:13 PM

The Jets announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

They have re-signed tight end Jelani Woods and they have tendered defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball as exclusive rights free agents.

Woods joined the Jets last year and played in four games during the 2025 season. He had one catch in those appearances and he had 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns with the Colts during the 2022 campaign before missing two seasons with injuries.

Briggs was acquired in an August trade with the Browns and he had four sacks while appearing in every game for the Jets. McCrary-Ball has been a special teams regular in his three seasons with the team, but was limited to five games due to injury in 2025.