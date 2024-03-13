Jets re-sign Thomas Morstead to two-year deal

The Jets

The Jets re-signed punter Thomas Morstead to a two-year deal worth more than $5 million, Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com reports.

Morstead confirmed it by replying “cat’s out of the bag” to Meirov’s post.

The Jets re-signed veteran placekicker Greg Zuerlein last week.

Morstead led the league with 99 punts and 4,831 gross yards. His gross punting average (48.8) and net punting average (41.8) in 2023 set Jets’ single-season team records.

Morstead, 38, has averaged 46.8 yards per punt and 41.6 net yards per punt during his 15-year career with the Saints, Falcons, Dolphins and Jets.