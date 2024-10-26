 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets release Takk McKinley to make room for Haason Reddick on 53-man roster

  
Published October 26, 2024 06:02 PM

The end of Haason Reddick’s holdout meant the end of Takk McKinley’s time on the team’s roster.

The Jets announced that they released McKinley on Saturday to make room for the veteran edge rusher on the 53-man roster. McKinley was a 2017 Falcons first-round pick and he signed with the Jets this offseason after a tryout at their minicamp.

McKinley had 9 tackles and a half-sack while appearing in the first seven games of the season.

Reddick signed a revised one-year deal with the Jets this week and he is set to make his debut for the team against the Patriots on Sunday. A preview of that game can be found here.

The Jets also elevated offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and safety Jarius Monroe from the practice squad.