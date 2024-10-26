Jets release Takk McKinley to make room for Haason Reddick on 53-man roster

The end of Haason Reddick’s holdout meant the end of Takk McKinley’s time on the team’s roster.

The Jets announced that they released McKinley on Saturday to make room for the veteran edge rusher on the 53-man roster. McKinley was a 2017 Falcons first-round pick and he signed with the Jets this offseason after a tryout at their minicamp.

McKinley had 9 tackles and a half-sack while appearing in the first seven games of the season.

Reddick signed a revised one-year deal with the Jets this week and he is set to make his debut for the team against the Patriots on Sunday. A preview of that game can be found here.

The Jets also elevated offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and safety Jarius Monroe from the practice squad.