Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor sidelined by high-ankle sprain

  
Published August 5, 2025 11:24 AM

Jets second-round pick Mason Taylor won’t be making his preseason debut this week.

Taylor has been out of practice the last couple of days and head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the rookie is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Glenn said that Taylor is out for at least a week as a result of the injury.

Glenn also said that defensive tackle Byron Cowart has an ankle injury. Cowart was carted off at Tuesday’s practice and edge rusher Will McDonald left the session with back spasms.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has missed practice with a knee injury, but Glenn said that the team does not believe that it is a serious issue.