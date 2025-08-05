 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DT Byron Cowart carted off at Jets practice

  
Published August 5, 2025 10:11 AM

The Jets have been practicing without Quinnen Williams in recent days and another defensive lineman had to leave Tuesday’s practice early.

Reporters at the team’s training camp shared that defensive tackle Byron Cowart was carted off during the session. There’s been no further word on his condition at this point.

Cowart signed with the Jets in March and was listed as a starter alongside Williams on the team’s first depth chart of the summer. Jay Tufele and Derrick Nnadi were listed as the second stringers, so they’ll move up a rung as long as the Jets remain shorthanded.

The Jets are also practicing without quarterback Tyrod Taylor, tight end Mason Taylor, edge rusher Will McDonald, and left guard John Simpson on Tuesday.