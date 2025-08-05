DT Byron Cowart carted off at Jets practice

The Jets have been practicing without Quinnen Williams in recent days and another defensive lineman had to leave Tuesday’s practice early.

Reporters at the team’s training camp shared that defensive tackle Byron Cowart was carted off during the session. There’s been no further word on his condition at this point.

Cowart signed with the Jets in March and was listed as a starter alongside Williams on the team’s first depth chart of the summer. Jay Tufele and Derrick Nnadi were listed as the second stringers, so they’ll move up a rung as long as the Jets remain shorthanded.

The Jets are also practicing without quarterback Tyrod Taylor, tight end Mason Taylor, edge rusher Will McDonald, and left guard John Simpson on Tuesday.