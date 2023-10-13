Jets rule out D.J. Reed, and Sauce Gardner is questionable with an illness

The Jets ruled out cornerback D.J. Reed for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He did not pass concussion protocol and will miss a second consecutive game.

The team added cornerback Sauce Gardner to the injury report with an illness, but coach Robert Saleh said he expects Gardner to play.

The Jets will need Gardner as they face DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and company without Reed, Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Justin Hardee (hamstring). Echols and Hardee also were ruled out.

Punt returner Xavier Gipson (ankle) popped up on the injury report as limited Friday, and he is questionable.

Defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (ankle) and fullback Nick Bawden (calf) are questionable.