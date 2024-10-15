 Skip navigation
Jets score again to take 10-7 lead

  
Published October 14, 2024 08:50 PM

The Jets had scored no touchdowns in their last 25 drives that started in their own territory. They ended that streak on their second drive.

The Jets marched 70 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 5-yard throw from Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson on third down. Officials originally ruled it incomplete, but replay clearly showed Garrett with both feet in bounds and replay assist quickly corrected it.

The Jets lead 10-7.

New York has 124 yards already, the most they have had in the first quarter since Week 5 of 2022, with Todd Downing now calling the plays for the Jets for the first time. The Jets settled for a red zone field goal on their first drive.

Rodgers is 6-of-9 for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Breece Hall has five carries for 44 yards.