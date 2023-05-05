Jets sign fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda

The Jets signed another member of their draft class on Friday afternoon.

The team announced that running back Israel Abanikanda has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team. They signed sixth-round cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse on Thursday and still have four unsigned picks.

Abanikanda joined the Jets as a fifth-round pick after playing three years at Pitt. He ran for 746 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two season, but broke out with 239 carries for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

The Jets hope to get Breece Hall back in the running back mix from the torn ACL he suffered during his rookie season. Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter return as other backfield options for the team.