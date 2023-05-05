 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets sign fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda

  
Published May 5, 2023 10:57 AM
nbc_pft_rodgerspracticejets_230503
May 3, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ comments about knowing he needs to be more present in New York than he was in Green Bay, and explain why he should be there the entire time.

The Jets signed another member of their draft class on Friday afternoon.

The team announced that running back Israel Abanikanda has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team. They signed sixth-round cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse on Thursday and still have four unsigned picks.

Abanikanda joined the Jets as a fifth-round pick after playing three years at Pitt. He ran for 746 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two season, but broke out with 239 carries for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

The Jets hope to get Breece Hall back in the running back mix from the torn ACL he suffered during his rookie season. Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter return as other backfield options for the team.