Stewart, Knight skip Bengals' rookie minicamp
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers' receivers

Jets sign fourth-round pick Arian Smith

  
Published May 12, 2025 06:17 PM

Wide receiver Arian Smith has signed his first NFL contract.

The Jets announced that the deal was finalized on Monday. It’s a four-year contract for the fourth-round pick.

Smith led Georgia with 817 receiving yards during the 2024 season. He had 48 catches and four touchdowns as well and he finished his college time with 68 catches for 1,356 yars and 10 touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, and Malachi Corley are also on the wide receiver depth chart.

Smith is the sixth Jets draft pick to sign with the team. Second-round tight end Mason Taylor is the only unsigned player in the draft class.