Jets sign fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik, seventh-rounder VJ Payne

The Jets have now signed three of their eight 2026 draft picks.

They announced that fourth-round quarterback Cade Klubnik and seventh-round safety VJ Payne have signed their four-year rookie deals. First-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq also signed on Thursday.

Klubnik started 40 games at Clemson and was the fifth quarterback selected in this year’s draft. Geno Smith is the starter for the Jets and Klubnik joins Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe as backup options, although the team has spoken to Russell Wilson about joining that mix.

Payne started all 52 games that Kansas State played over the last four seasons. He had 196 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one sack for the Wildcats.

The Jets will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend, so there could be word of more signings in the near future.