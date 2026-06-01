Jets sign LB Chase Wilson, WR Da’Quan Felton

The Jets signed a couple of players to their 90-man roster on Monday.

They announced the additions of linebacker Chase Wilson and wide receiver Da’Quan Felton. They also confirmed that they have waived kicker Lenny Krieg and linebacker Kobe King.

Wilson tried out for the Jets at their rookie minicamp. He had 46 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions while playing for West Virginia last season.

Felton signed with the Giants after going undrafted in 2025 and he spent the entire season on injured reserve. He had 70 receptions for 1,027 yards and 10 touchdowns while at Virginia Tech.