 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_pft_carterdartv2_260601.jpg
Carter avoids division in comments on Dart

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_pft_carterdartv2_260601.jpg
Carter avoids division in comments on Dart

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets sign LB Chase Wilson, WR Da’Quan Felton

  
Published June 1, 2026 01:36 PM

The Jets signed a couple of players to their 90-man roster on Monday.

They announced the additions of linebacker Chase Wilson and wide receiver Da’Quan Felton. They also confirmed that they have waived kicker Lenny Krieg and linebacker Kobe King.

Wilson tried out for the Jets at their rookie minicamp. He had 46 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions while playing for West Virginia last season.

Felton signed with the Giants after going undrafted in 2025 and he spent the entire season on injured reserve. He had 70 receptions for 1,027 yards and 10 touchdowns while at Virginia Tech.