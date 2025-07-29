Jets sign OL Liam Fornadel, waive OL Gus Hartwig

The Jets tweaked their offensive line group on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed Liam Fornadel. They waived Gus Hartwig with an injury designation after he was hurt in a recent practice.

Fornadel spent time on the Patriots practice squad last year and has also done stints in the CFL and UFL after leaving James Madison. He started games at both left and right tackle while in college.

The Jets are set to start 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu at left tackle and 2025 first-rounder Armand Membou at right tackle. Chuks Okorafor and Carter Warren are on the next rungs of the depth chart.

Hartwig signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Purdue this year. He was a multi-year starter at center for the Boilermakers.