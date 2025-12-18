 Skip navigation
Jets sign QB Hendon Hooker to practice squad, DT Payton Page to active roster

  
Published December 18, 2025 01:32 PM

The Jets announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday, including the addition of a quarterback to their practice squad.

Hendon Hooker is the new addition to a quarterback room that also includes Brady Cook, Tyrod Taylor, and Justin Fields. Hooker was a 2023 third-round pick by the Lions and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator at the time.

Hooker missed his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL and appeared in three games during the 2024 season. He spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad after being let go by the Lions this summer.

The Jets also announced that they have signed defensive tackle Payton Page to the active roster from the practice squad. He has appeared in two games this season.

Safety Tony Adams was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He had 49 total tackles and a sack in 12 appearances before his season-ending groin injury.