Jets sign sixth-round pick Zaire Barnes, seventh-round pick Zack Kuntz

The Jets announced the signings of two more draft picks on Friday afternoon.

Sixth-round linebacker Zaire Barnes and seventh-round tight end Zack Kuntz became the latest members of the draft class to sign their four-year rookie deals. Fifth-round running back Israel Abanikanda and sixth-round cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse have also signed.

Barnes led Western Michigan with 93 tackles last season. He also had a sack, an interception, and three fumble recoveries during his final collegiate season.

Kuntz transferred from Penn State to Old Dominion in 2021 and had 73 catches during his first season at the school. He had 12 catches for 144 yards in the first five games of the 2022 season, but missed the rest of the year with an injury.