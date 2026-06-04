Jets sign WR Gee Scott

The Jets added a wide receiver to their roster on Thursday.

They announced the signing of Gee Scott. There was no corresponding move needed to clear space for Scott as the Jets waived wideout Da’Quan Felton on Wednesday.

Scott entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and signed with the Patriots. He spent time on their practice squad and on Washington’s before the Commanders released him earlier this year.

Scott played 51 games at Ohio State and saw most of his time as a tight end while with the Buckeyes. He was a teammate of Jets wideout Garrett Wilson for a couple of seasons and finished his college time with 47 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns.