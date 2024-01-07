Jets snap long losing streak to Bill Belichick in his potential Patriots finale

A dismal season in New England came to a dismal end on Sunday afternoon and now all eyes will turn to Bill Belichick.

The Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak to Belichick and the Patriots with a 17-3 win at snowy Gillette Stadium in Week 18. The weeks leading up to this game have been filled with speculation about Belichick’s storied run as the Patriots head coach coming to an end and it became the expected outcome just before things got going against the Jets.

If this was Belichick’s swan song, it won’t be one that gets talked about much in the years to come. The conditions were horrid and so was quarterback Bailey Zappe as he went 12-of-30 for 88 yards and two interceptions. The Patriots got the ball back after Ashtyn Davis fumbled the first one, but Zappe’s second came just a few plays later in the fourth quarter.

Jets running back Breece Hall posted 37 carries for 178 yards and the game’s only touchdown to provide almost all of the offensive highlights for both teams. Jets receiver Garrett Wilson left for a concussion check after a big hit from Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, but he will have plenty of time to heal before the Jets will be doing any football activities.

Those details and all the others instantly became afterthoughts because the only real interest in this game was whether it was Belichick’s final one. We should learn that answer in the coming days.