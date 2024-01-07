Bill Belichick, Patriots head for likely divorce

It’s not done yet, and it won’t be done until it’s done. However, it’s safe to say that, when the dust settles in New England after today’s season finale, the football operation will be under construction.

It’s highly unlikely that coach Bill Belichick returns. As previously explained, a trade is extremely unlikely. It will be a termination or some sort of a mutual parting, if/when it happens.

While this year’s disappointing showing will be viewed as the catalyst, things likely went off the rails last year, when Belichick decided to make Matt Patricia the offensive coordinator. The move resulted in significant regression for quarterback Mac Jones, who made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. It seemed like a questionable decision when Belichick made it. Ensuing events proved it.

Then there’s the question of whether certain aspects of the modern game have passed Belichick by, and whether he’d be willing to change. While his skills as a coach, both on game day and when preparing for it, are undeniable and largely unparalleled, the modern game entails much more than that. Kraft’s coaching staff is very small in comparison to other teams, likely because (at least in part) he has issues with trusting those who work for him. He also seems to be inclined to resist innovations that reflect the current direction of the game.

The end result is a football team that operates like it’s stuck in the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s. That makes it hard to consistently deliver in the 2020s.

Five years without a playoff win is the ultimate proof of it. Given that Belichick might not coach another five years, now seems to be the time to pivot toward the future. And if, as we believe, there won’t be an effort to trade Belichick to another team, the future could arrive very soon.

All that said, is it possible Belichick tries make a case to ownership that entails making the kind of changes that will modernize the football operation? Yes. But the current situation in New England is the direct result of Belichick’s reluctance to do in the past the things he’d have to do to stay.