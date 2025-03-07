Jets tender WR Irv Charles, OL Xavier Newman

The Jets announced that they tendered a couple of their exclusive rights free agents on Friday.

Wide receiver Irv Charles and offensive lineman Xavier Newman received the tenders. Neither player will be able to negotiate with other teams as long as the tenders are in place.

Charles has been a core special teams player for the AFC East team over the last two seasons. He had seven tackles and a blocked punt before tearing his ACL late last season.

Newman played in nine games last season and he’s seen action in 16 games since joining the Jets in 2023. He also made four appearances for the Titans.