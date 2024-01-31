Jets to hire Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach

The Jets did not make any changes to the top of their coaching staff after missing the playoffs this season, but they are making a change at wide receivers coach.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that former NFL wideout and longtime NFL assistant Shawn Jefferson is going to take over that role. Zach Azzanni held the position during the 2023 season.

Jefferson was with the Panthers in 2023 and had a previous two-year run with the Jets as a member of Adam Gase’s staff in 2019 and 2020. He coached with the Cardinals between those two gigs and has also spent time with the Dolphins, Titans, and Lions since starting his coaching career in 2006.

Garrett Wilson caught 95 passes to lead the Jets in 2023, but the Jets only got 57 other catches from their wideouts over the course of the season so a new coach is unlikely to be their only move in that area.