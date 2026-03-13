Jets to re-sign Mykal Walker, Chukwuma Okorafor

The Jets are holding onto a couple of their own free agents.

The team announced that they have agreed to a new deal with linebacker Mykal Walker on Friday morning. Brian Costello of the New York Post also reports that they will re-sign offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor.

Walker opened last season on the practice squad, but went on to appear in 14 games for the Jets. He started five games, played extensively on special teams and finished the season with 31 tackles.

Okorafor also appeared in 14 games, but did not make any starts. He started 59 games for the Steelers over his first six seasons in the league and also made one start for the Patriots in 2024.