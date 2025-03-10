Jets to sign DB Brandon Stephens to three-year deal

The Jets have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it’s a three-year, $36 million deal with $23 million fully guaranteed.

The Ravens made Stephens a third-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Baltimore.

He started all 17 games in 2024 and played 1,047 defensive snaps, which was 92 percent of the Ravens’ plays on that side of the ball. Stephens totaled 70 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 10 pass breakups.

In his four-year career, Stephens has recorded 259 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 32 pass breakups.