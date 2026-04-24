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Jets trade back into first round and draft Indiana WR Omar Cooper at 30

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:56 PM

The Jets ended up with three first-round draft picks, getting help for a team that desperately needed help at every position.

After selecting Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey second overall and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the Jets traded back into the first round. They gave up picks 33 and 179 overall for the 30th overall choice.

The Jets used the selection on Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

They needed a No. 2 wideout to pair with Garrett Wilson, giving Geno Smith two legit outside weapons.

Cooper had 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 49ers have a longer wait for their first pick after a second trade down in the first round. They went from 27 to 30 in a trade with the Dolphins and now move back to 33, the first choice in Friday night’s second round.