Jets trade up to take QB Cade Klubnik in fourth round

The Jets have added another quarterback to their roster.

They traded up in the fourth round on Saturday and used the 110th selection to take former Clemson starter Cade Klubnik. He joins Geno Smith, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe on the depth chart for the AFC East club.

Klubnik was a three-year starter for Clemson and came into the 2025 season with thoughts of going earlier in the draft. He threw 36 touchdowns and ran for seven more in 2024, but his production went the other way in his final season for the Tigers and he’ll now try to turn things around under offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

The Jets also acquired the 199th pick from the Bengals and sent the 128th and 140th picks to Cincinnati.