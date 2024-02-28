Jets won’t use franchise tag on Bryce Huff

Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff is one of the top players in free agency, ranking 14th on PFT’s top 100. The Jets want to keep him, but General Manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday that they won’t use the franchise tag on Huff.

The tag would have guaranteed the defensive end $21.3 million in 2024.

Douglas does expect to meet with Huff’s agent at the Scouting Combine this week as the sides try to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

“Those conversations are going to pick up as we get going here,” Douglas said. “This is a big week just to have a lot of different discussions with a lot of different agents. Obviously, Bryce is an outstanding player. He definitely deserves this opportunity to see where he is in the open market.”

Huff, 25, led the Jets with 10 sacks after a total of 7.5 the previous three seasons combined.