Jets WR Malachi Corley dropped ball in celebration before crossing goal line

  
Published October 31, 2024 09:13 PM

Jets rookie receiver Malachi Corley ran for what was ruled a 19-yard touchdown.

Corley, though, dropped the ball in celebration before he crossed the plane.

After a replay review, the ball went out of the back of the end zone after he dropped it short of the goal line. It was a touchback that gave the ball back to the Texans.

The Jets had another bonehead play in the first quarter when Jets receiver Irvin Charles hit Texans punter Tommy Townsend on fourth-and-21. The 15-yard penalty for roughing the punter included a first down.

The Texans had a chance to score on that possession, reaching the Jets 12, but Micheal Clemons had a strip-sack of C.J. Stroud at the Jets 18 that Will McDonald recovered.